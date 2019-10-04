Bombay HC dismisses petitions against cutting of over 2,500 trees

By | Published: 4:45 pm

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed all petitions against the proposed cutting down of over 2,500 trees in Aarey Colony of Mumbai to make way for a Metro car shed.

The judicature also refused to declare the colony as a forest.

Scores of locals including environmental activists have been opposing the cutting of trees for the construction of the car shed of the metro station. They are demanding the relocation of the bus depot, which is a part of the Metro III project.

Several B-town actors and political leaders have also extended their support to activists by participating in the protests against the cutting of trees. Meanwhile, others like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar had supported the Metro project.