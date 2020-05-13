Aarogya Setu app, temperature check for hotel guests: Draft SOP

By | Published: 4:36 pm

New Delhi: as well as daily temperature check of guests and staff would be carried out, if a draft Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) prepared by the Ministry of Tourism gets implemented.

The draft ‘Post COVID-19 Protocols for Accommodation Units’ which are yet to be finalised, suggests that property staff would have Aarogya Setu app for survey and the same will be followed for guests during check-in.

Industry players have suggested that the need for Aarogya Setu app for guests can be avoided in case the government does not make it mandatory.

As per the proposed SOP, every guest in the hotel and its staff would have to go through thermal temperature check every day.

“Daily temperature to be checked with a thermal gun thermometer for all staff members and every guest,” it said.

It has proposed that no visitor should be allowed in the hotel and the room of the guest. Industry has, however, suggested that visitors should not be allowed in the guest floor.

The SOP noted that guests must be requested to maintain a queue with 2 metre distance between them.

Standing space signs will be placed on the floor to maintain social distancing. Rooms should be kept ready as soon as possible to avoid any crowd at the reception and maintain minimum contact with the guest, it said.

Details of the guest, including travel history and medical condition along with ID and self-declaration form must be provided by the guest at the reception for the time being. Housekeeping staff would have to wear masks or PPE wherever needed while cleaning or deep cleaning the room.

Regarding the check-out procedure, the draft SOP proposed that guests should inform at the reception an hour before the check out and they should only check out once he/she is confirmed by the reception.

Guests should be informed about the payment to be made in advance and they may be requested to make the payment via digital mode as much as possible.

In case of a guest is suspected of COVID-19 infection, the draft guidelines say they should not be denied check-in if they are coughing or sneezing, instead social distancing should be maintained and medical assistance should be offered.

The hotel management would have to keep a watch over the health condition of the guest, by calling him on the extension and checking his well-being along with offering medical assistance.

In case the illness persists, the concerned room should be locked and the entire floor, reception and all common areas to be deep cleaned and fumigated.

The draft SOP also suggests that the hotel management should call the Corona helpline number in such case. Industry sources, however, said that they have suggested that, it should be done only in the confirmed COVID-19 cases.

“In case suspected guests flee/not traceable, inform the police immediately,” the draft SOP said.

Commenting on the draft SOP, Ankur Bhatia, ED, Bird Group, which owns Roseate Hotels & Resorts said that if implemented, the draft guidelines would help the sector ensure highest level of hygiene, safety and social distancing and in fact act as gold standard for other countries to emulate.”

“The 2 m (6 ft) distance that needs to be followed between the hotel staff and guests at all times would help in minimising risk factors for the COVID-19 spread,” he said. Gaurav Taneja, General Manager, Amatra Hotels & Resorts: “These draft guidelines by the ministry have come at an appropriate time to ensure the hospitality sector can start building up its infrastructure with the new norms.”