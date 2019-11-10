Aarush, Srujankeerthan emerge chess champs

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:00 pm

Hyderabad: Srujankeerthan grabbed the open category title with 5.5 points while Aarush Vuppugandla from Chaitanya Vidyalaya, Domalaguda lifted the juniors trophy in the 162nd Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament held at Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar on Sunday.

Final Standings: Open category top ten: 1. Srujankeerthan, 2. Md Basiq Imrose, 3.

Perumallu, 4. Shanmukha, 5. S. Subbaraju, 6. Rithwik G, 7. P Satish, 8. Aashish Reddy, 9. Trini Varshitha, 10. Loka Prakash.

Boys: U-14: 1.Mehul Pandoog, 2. K Himakar; U-12: 1.Aashishkanth, 2. M Surya; U-10: 1. Rithvik Reddy, 2. Vishnu Prakash; U-8: 1. M Gurudev, 2. Adithya Shyam; U-6: 1. Anand Gopalreddy, 2. Guna.

Girls: U-14: 1. Hari Manasa, 2. Bhavishya; U-12: Anulekha Reddy, 2. Varshitha; U-10: 1. Sragvi, 2. Rida Anwar; U-8: Sahasra Reddy 2. Vijaya Sri; U-6: 1. Mohammad Ifrah.

