‘Aasara pensions graft-free’

By | Published: 12:01 am

Suryapet: Education Minister G Jagdish Reddy on Wednesday said that the State government has made Aasara pension scheme as a corruption-free programme by taking up special measures. During his whirlwind tour in his Assembly constituency, Jagdish Reddy has distributed proceeding copies of hiked pensions to the beneficiaries at programmes held at Balemla, Kandagatla, Nemmikal, Athmakur(S), Dacharam, Patchyanaik thanda, Chivvemla, Bandameedhi Chandupatla, Thimmapuram and Thulajaraopet village in Suryapet district.

Speaking after distributing proceeding copies of hiked pension to beneficiaries at Athmakur(S), Jagdish Reddy said that the pension amount was being directly credited to the postal accounts of the beneficiaries by the State government. He asked the Aasara pensioners to recollect difficulties they have faced to receive their pension amount five years ago in the united Andhra Pradesh. Corruption and irregularities have taken place in pension schemes when the amount was mere Rs 200 in earlier government. After the formation of Telangana State, the TRS government was extending pensions to all the eligible persons irrespective of party lines. It was right time to remind the discrimination and humiliation meted out to Telangana by Andhra colonial rulers in united Andhra Pradesh.

Asserting that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao spared no opportunity during Telangana agitation to demand that people of Telangana should get their share of funds properly after formation of Telangana State, he said that the words of the Chief Minister were now turning into reality. He cited spending of Rs 12,000 crores by TRS government for welfare pensions as best example for it.

Stating that the Chief Minister is committed to fulfil his promise of reducing the age limit of old age pensions to 57 years, he said that a survey is being carried out to identify persons aged above 57 years and old age pensions would be sanctioned to them once the government receives the report.

He said that the Chief Minister was striving to bring smiles on 3.5 crore people in the State and various programmes have taken up in this regard.

He asserted that the people of the State re-elected the TRS to power as the party fulfilled all its pre-poll promises of 2014 elections. He said that hike in old age and disabled pensions were quite delayed due to election code. After the completion of elections, the State government has immediately started extending hiked Aasra pensions to the beneficiaries, he said. Bangaru Telangana was nothing but the mission to ensure people of the State live happily and ensuring comprehensive development of the State.

He said that the officials were working on plans to extend irrigation facility to two crops in Suryapet district. He has also sought the cooperation of the people to make the afforesttion programme Haritha Haram a success in the district. Zilla Parishad Chairman Gujja Deepika, district Collector D Amoy Kumar and Suryapet Revenue Divisional Officer Mohan Rao were also present.

