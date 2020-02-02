Aaurag, Surabhi clinch chess titles

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:04 pm

Hyderabad: Aurag and Surabhi, with three points each, emerged chess champions in the 5th to 7th class boys and girls categories respectively at the SLAN inter-school chess tournament on Sunday.

Winners: 1st to 4th Class Boys: 1. Pritish (3), 2. Yashas (3), 3. Anish (2);

Girls: 1. Sahasra Kotha (2.5), 2. Shreya (2), 3. Aanya (1);

5th to 7th Class Boys: 1. Aaurag (3), 2. Vedanth (3), 3. Nikhil (2);

Girls: 1. Surabhi (3), 2. Karthika (3), 3. P Bhavya Sree (1).

