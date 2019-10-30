Aaviri, an unusual thriller

By | Published: 9:23 pm

After attracting the audience with many suspense thrillers, director-Ravi Babu has once again arrived with another thriller titled Aaviri. As moviegoers already are aware, it was Ravi Babu who managed to attracted the viewers to theatres with his movies after Ram Gopal Varma moved to Bollywood.

So, will the director, whose last film Adhugo failed to impress the box office, emerge victorious in the fight against routine path?Ravi Babu sounded confident about his script and the components he encapsulated in his Aaviri. He said that he was aware of the flood of thrillers in the market and still made a bold attempt since he could catch hold of a fresh line of thought for his movie.

“The story is absolutely novel. Nobody has experimented with such a theme that I chose for Aaviri. It is not just a murder mystery. Of course, the story is certainly a challenge as it’s all about a family bond stricken with indifferences and fractured emotions. I can say I handled this thriller in the backdrop of human emotions. That will evince interest,” Ravi Babu said.

Dwelling on the content, Ravi Babu said that in general course of life, parents would misunderstand the children and impose their will on them. He expressed hope that his treatment of the story would bring in a paradigm shift in the parents’ thinking pattern. “In the role of a father, I finally realise that I made a mistake, not the child. The child is the real hero of the film. The total run will spiral around the child,” Ravi added.

The audience always came to theatres with their trust in me, and not with expectations, said the director. “This is a challenge since the audience just come to see what I depicted on-screen. That too, in solid belief that I would give them something engrossing. I assure them that my effort in Aaviri is sincere,” Ravi shared.

Talking about the producer of the film, Dil Raju, Ravi said that it was a wonderful journey and would continue forever. Sharing his happiness over acting as father to a brilliant child actor, Sri Yuktha, who excelled in her role, he said: “I should acknowledge her topnotch histrionics. Had I not come across her, I would have roamed all the country for such a child prodigy. Yuktha lessened my burden and mastered the character. Luckily, she is from Hyderabad.” Aaviri is hitting the screens on November 1.

