Abandoned infant rescued in Nizamabad

Locals found the infant near a bush in the village outskirts and took to Mogupal PS and later the police shifted the infant to child protection centre

By | Published: 9:54 pm

Nizamabad: A two-month-old abandoned female infant was rescued by the police and local people on Friday at Amrabad tanda of Nizamabad district.

The infant was crying near a bush on the village outskirts. The villagers of Mogupal mandal informed sarpanch Gugul Singh and ZPTC Naresh.

The sarpanch alerted the ICDS officials and they took the infant to the Mogupal police station. Later, the police shifted the infant to the child protection centre.

