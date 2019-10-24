Abandoned teenaged girl rescued in Yadadri

By | Published: 12:10 am 11:50 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: A teenaged girl suffering from mental disorder and spinal problem, who was abandoned by her relatives on Yadadri hill shrine, was rescued by Yadagirigutta police and handed over to officials of the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) to provide her shelter.

Police mistook her to be a boy since she sported a boyish look with short hair and was wearing a trouser and shirt. They even completed all the formalities mentioning her as a boy in the paperwork and handed her over to Child Protection Unit of ICDS, Yadadri-Bhongir district, on Tuesday.

Officials of Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple found the girl sitting at the newly constructed commercial complex for the last two days and informed the police about it. A bag containing some clothes and other belongings were found beside her. Yadagirigutta police reached the place and handed her over to the Child Protection Unit, who too realised the gender mix-up only much later.

District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) P Saidulu told Telangana Today that since the girl seemed to be suffering from some mental disorder, she was admitted to the Area Hospital in Bhongir. “It was only when the hospital staff tried to change her clothes did we come to know that she was a girl,” Saidulu said.

After treatment, the girl was shifted to Aleti Atom World for Orphans, Mentally Handicapped Ashram at Abdullapurmet on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Child Welfare Committee member Bolledu Venkatratnam said a similar incident had occurred in Yadadri in 2017. A nine-year-old girl, who was mentally ill and suffering from urinary infection, was abandoned by her parents. The girl was rescued and admitted to Niloufer Hospital for treatment then. Currently, the girl is in State Home at Hyderabad. In both these cases, the abandoned girls were unable to reveal their identities because of their mental state, he said.

