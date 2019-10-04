ABBA legacy still goes on

By | Published: 6:26 pm

The world famous ABBA, the Swedish pop group which formed in Stockholm in 1972 with Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad was one of the most commercially successful acts in the history of popular music, topping all the charts worldwide from 1974 to 1982.

ABBA’s Hej, gamle man, is a song about an old Salvation Army soldier, which is a Protestant Christian church and an international charitable organisation. The song became the quartet’s first hit. The record was credited to Björn & Benny and reached number five on the sales charts and number one on Svensktoppen, staying there for 15 weeks.

The band’s official logo, distinct with the backward ‘B’, was designed by Rune Söderqvist, who designed most of ABBA’s record sleeves back then. The logo first appeared on the French compilation album, Golden Double Album, released in May 1976 by Disques Vogue, and was henceforth used for all official releases.

The successful musical Mamma Mia! adapted from ABBA’s music toured worldwide in 1999, and in 2008, a film with the same name, became the highest-grossing film in the UK. A sequel with the title, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, was released last year. Later that year, it was announced that the band had recorded two new songs after 35 years of being inactive, named I Still Have Faith in You and Don’t Shut Me Down.

During their active years, from 1972 to 1982, 20 singles from ABBA managed to stay on the Billboard Hot. Both Dancing Queen and Take A Chance On Me were certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America for sales of over one million copies each.

The estimated total record sales of ABBA are over 380 million, making them one of the best-selling music artistes of all time. ABBA was the first group from a non-English-speaking country to achieve consistent success in the charts of English-speaking countries, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the United States. They have a joint record eight consecutive number-one albums in the UK. The Swedish group has never officially announced the end of the group, but it has long been considered dissolved.

Lyrics of Mamma Mia: ABBA

I been cheated by you since you know when

So I made up my mind, it must come to an end

Look at me now, will I ever learn?

I don’t know how but I suddenly lose control

There’s a fire within my soul

Just one look and I can hear a bell ring

One more look and I forget everything

Mamma mia, here I go again

My my, how can I resist you?

Mamma mia, does it show again

My my, just how much I’ve missed you?

Yes, I’ve been brokenhearted

Blue since the day we parted

Why, why did I ever let you go?

Mamma mia, now I really know

My my, I could never let you go

I’ve been angry and sad about things that you do

I can’t count all the times that I’ve told you “we’re through”

And when you go, when you slam the door

I think you know that you won’t be away too long

You know that I’m not that strong

Just one look and I can hear a bell ring

One more look and I forget everything

Mamma mia, here I go again

My my, how can I resist you?

Mamma mia, does it show again

My my, just how much I’ve missed you?

Yes, I’ve been brokenhearted

Blue since the day we parted

Why, why did I ever let you go?

Mamma mia, even if I say

“Bye bye, leave me now or never”

Mamma mia, it’s a game we play

“Bye bye” doesn’t mean forever

Mamma mia, here I go again

My my, how can I resist you?

Mamma mia, does it show again

My my, just how much I’ve missed you?

Yes, I’ve been brokenhearted

Blue since the day we parted

Why, why did I ever let you go?

Mamma mia, now I really know

My my, I could never let you go

Songwriters: Stig Erik Anderson / Benny Goran Bror Andersson / Bjorn K Ulvaeus

