ABCD premieres on Zee Telugu on June 23

Weekend plans of Zee Telugu’s loyal viewers just got better with the World Television Premiere of the hit movie ABCD on June 23 at 6 pm. The film stars Allu Sirish with Rukshar Dhillon along with Bharat, Naga Babu and Vennala Kishore in supporting roles and is a wholesome family entertainer.

Born into an NRI family in the USA, Arvind (Allu Sirish) is a typical brat who spends his time being lazy and extravagant. Fed by Aravind’s irresponsibility, his father (Naga Babu) decides to teach him a lesson or two and sends him along with his cousin Basha (Bharat) to India. Once in India, Arvind’s father cuts all his financial resources and tricks him into returning to Hyderabad.How Arvind rebuilds his life from the scratch forms the crux of the film — American Born Confused Desi (ABCD).

The film is directed by Sanjeev Reddy and produced by Madhura Sreedhar Reddy and Yash Ragineni while Judah Sandhy’s music ensures that the viewers’ entertainment quotient is taken to a whole new level.Tune in to watch ABCD only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD at 6 pm on June 23.