Abducted 5-year-old girl traced

By | Published: 1:18 am

Hyderabad: A five-year-old girl, who was kidnapped on Monday, was rescued and handed over to her parents by the Ramgopalpet police on Friday.

Fatima, the daughter of Raju and Hajira, was kidnapped from the Nallagutta area under the Ramgopalpet police station limits on Monday afternoon by one Saleem. Following a complaint made by Raju at the Ramgopalpet police station, the city police formed 20 teams and tracked down the child to Kishanbagh.

Station House Officer (Ramgopalpet) T Chanchala Babu said Raju along with his wife and three children had come to the city from Yapral. As Fatima was unwell, Raju took her to Niloufer Hospital on Sunday and as the next day was Bakrid, he stayed back to seek alms and earn some money. Raju, along with his family also stayed at the Secunderabad railway station where he met Saleem.

“The next day Raju along with his family and Saleem went to the Nallagutta area to seek alms. As Fatima was running fever, Raju handed over the child to Saleem and asked him to take care of her. A few hours later when Raju returned, he found Saleem and the child missing,” said the SHO.

After searching for Saleem for several hours, Raju approached the Ramgopalpet police on Tuesday and lodged a complaint. The police checked footage from several closed circuit cameras and traced Saleem and Fatima in Kishanbagh. City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar congratulated the Ramgopalpet police for the efforts in tracing and rescuing the child.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .