Abducted infant reunited with mother within hours by Sadhasivapet Police

By | Published: 9:51 pm

Sangareddy: Sadhasivapet Police cracked a child abduction case within hours and reunited the four-month-old baby boy with the mother.

According to Sadhasivapet police, Chapala Mandakini (30), a resident of Siddapur village of Sadhasivapet Mandal, was asleep in the bus station with her son on Tuesday night. She woke up from deep sleep at 3 am and found her son missing from her lap. Since her husband had deserted her, she was eking out a livelihood by begging at the bus station in Sadasivapet.

With the help of locals, Mandakini reached the police station at 11 am on Wednesday. The police launched a search to trace the boy at 11.30 am. After going through CC footage and enquiring with the locals, the police found the boy baby with another woman, who was also a beggar. The boy was reunited with her mother by the police at 7 pm on Wednesday.The police are yet to find the identity of the woman, who abducted the boy. A case was registered.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter