Abdul Hakku Nediyodath signs contract extension with Kerala Blasters

Kerala: Indian Super League (ISL) club Kerala Blasters announced that Abdul Hakku Nediyodath has signed a three-year contract extension with the club.

Nediyodath started his football journey at the Sports Academy in Tirur before signing for the DSK Shivajians Youth team. He further went on to play for their senior team and later for Fateh Hyderabad in the 2nd division of the I-league.

The 25-year-old got his first taste of professional football when he joined North East United FC in 2017 before joining Kerala Blasters FC the following season. He got his big opportunity with the club during the ISL 6 (2019-20).

Nediyodath is hoping to win many trophies with the club as he asserted that “I am here to stay”.

“Being a local boy from the state of Kerala, Blasters is my family, my own, always! I am really happy that the club has shown faith in me and I will make sure that I work harder going forward. I hope we can win many trophies together and rejoice with our 12th man, our heartbeat, our fans. This is my home, and I am here to stay’,” Nediyodath said in a statement.

Kerala Blasters FC Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys said “Abdul Hakku has potential to become a mainstay in the club’s defence line. We believe in his tackling abilities. With strong will power, hard work and dedication from the player, I hope to see him grow and evolve into one of the best defenders from the state, under the guidance of our new Head coach. Being a Kerala boy, we also hope to see continuous love and support from our fans that will help build his motivation.”