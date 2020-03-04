Abdul Karim Tunda acquitted in blasts case

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: A local court here on Tuesday acquitted terror suspect Syed Abdul Karim Tunda alias Tunda in connection with Saleem Junaid module case of allegedly conspiring to carry out a series of blasts in Hyderabad in 1998.

He is currently lodged in Ghaziabad jail. The Metropolitan Sessions Court, which had earlier deferred the verdict in the case to Tuesday, acquitted the 77-year-old Tunda, a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) bomb expert, on the grounds that prosecution was unable to produce sufficient evidence against him.

The Special Investigation Team of Central Crime Station booked a case against Tunda and others under various Sections of IPC including criminal conspiracy, Arms Act, Explosives Substances Act, Passport Act and Foreigners Act in 1998 on charges of conspiring to carry out blasts during the Ganesh festival in Hyderabad.

According to the police, Tunda was a co-conspirator in the case and had trained some of the other accused in preparing bombs and explosives and he was termed as a hardcore terrorist of the LeT.

Police said of the 28 accused, some were arrested and convicted while the remaining were absconding. Tunda, one of India’s most-wanted terrorists and mastermind of over 40 bombings in the country, was arrested by central security agencies from the Indo-Nepal border at Banbasa on August 16, 2013.

He was subsequently arrested by the city police. He is also suspected to have involved in some other blast cases across the country, some of which are still pending.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .