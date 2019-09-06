Abhay upbeat over making big with Marshal

By | Published: 9:41 pm

The upcoming medical crime thriller Marshal starring Srikanth and Abhay Adaka in the lead roles, has an interesting premise starting with a dialogue — ‘Every fortune has a crime behind it and every scientific invention has a secret behind it’.

In an exclusive interview with Hyderabad Today, debutant Abhay Adaka, who is also producing the movie, is upbeat about Marshal that harps on an interesting plot and storyline — surrogacy.”It’s a medical crime thriller. The movie doesn’t restrict to one particular subject. It is packed with all commercial elements.

A perfect mixture of everything — songs and fights — to excite Telugu audience. There is also the motherhood sentiment and the brother-sister sentiment The tug-of-war between actor Srikanth and me is also exhilarating to watch. There is a lot in the two-and-a-half-hour movie,” says Abhay, a native of Guntur who is foraying into the glamour industry in two different fields — acting and production.

On how the ‘acting bug’ bit him, Abhay says, “Like any other filmy buff, I was an ardent fan of silver screen. It was in 2012, Agneepath movie starring Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Dutt had piqued me so much that it ignited a fire in me to pursue my passion. Since then, I always wanted to see myself as an actor on silver screen. I want to test myself how best can I perform without prior formal training in acting,” the debutant actor says.

So, why film production? “Basically, I wanted to step into the glamour field with a strong content. Doing a heavy subject involves so much economics and other factors. So, no established producer would come forward for such scripts by casting an unknown face or any debutant actor per say. So, I thought, I should produce it rather than approach others in the industry,” he added.

The major part of the movie was shot in Ramoji Film City and in Aluminum factory in Hyderabad and songs were filmed in picturesque locations of Chikmagalur and Rann of Kutch. Abhay says he roped in debutant Jai Raaj Singh to helm the script. “The script has 30 versions and had to be improvised at various levels.”

Having high regard for senior actor Srikanth, Abhay says the former is an all-rounder. “He is an actor who can perform different characters in different shades. We have seen him as a hero, and a villain. He doubly suits in a negative shade as he suits himself as a protagonist,” he says.

