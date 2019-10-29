Abhinav is hopeful of turning his fortune

By | Published: 7:04 pm

After making waves with his craft in the movie Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, budding actor Abhinav is confident of making it big in the upcoming movie Meeku Mathrame Cheptha. Director by newbie Shameer Sultan and produced by Vijay Deverakonda, the movie also features director-turned actor Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam.

“The extreme usage of gadget and how it impacts the characters in the movie — is the crux of the story. The story will be told in a comical way. Very little was divulged through the theatrical trailer, but the movie has much more elements which will surely thrill and entertain audiences,” Abhinav says.

The actor says he was lucky to play the supporting role in the film being produced by Vijay Devarakonda. “My role will be very entertaining. Initially, the title of the movie was Evariki Cheppoddhu. But, we changed it as another movie is already being made with the same title. The run time of the movie is two hours and four minutes,” he added.

After earning a name for his work in Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, Abhinav did a supporting role in Teja directorial Sita among other films. “I grew up in Hyderabad. Since I am from a theatre background, I also acted in several plays before entering into the mainstream cinema. Tharun and I were exploring the field and it was through him I got to act in Meeku Mathrame Cheptha,” he says.

