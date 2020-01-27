Abhirami in sole lead 

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:08 pm 8:37 pm

Hyderabad: Top seeded Abhirami Madabushi (5.5) downed Karnataka’s Dhrithi Murgod (4.5 points) to take the sole lead at the end of the sixth round of the Smart Girl Rating Chess Tournament being held at Lal Bahadur Stadium, Yoga Hall on Monday.

Abhirami opened the game Nf3 with white pieces while the opponent replied f5. She moved h8 pawn to promote into Queen and checkmated the opponent. In the second board, Telangana’s V Nanditha beat Bhillva Nilaya KEK in her 80th move. Nanditha is standing second with 5 points along with Samhita Pungavanam, Gade Sharanya and Burugupalli Sri Nidhi.

Meanwhile four players, Bhillva Nilaya KEK, Dhrithi Murgod, Natura Bethi and B Kirthika are with four points.

