Abhirath, Hitesh steer Hyderabad home

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:29 pm

Hyderabad: Opener Abhirath Reddy (102 off 79 balls) and C Hitesh Yadav (35 not out off 12 balls) overshadowed a sensational 187 not out by Tripura’s Rajat Rey as Hyderabad recorded a four-wicket win in the men’s under-23 one day trophy series on Wednesday.

Tripura side made light of Hyderabad bowling to post a commanding 322/5 in 50 overs as Rajat added a crucial 171-run stand with Subham Shyamal Ghosh (50) for the fifth wicket.

Hyderabad batsmen constructed crucial partnerships with opener Sai Pranay (47) and T Santosh Goud (69) adding vital runs with Abhirath to take Hyderabad into a winning position. C Hitesh Yadav played the finishers’s role to perfection, blasting three fours and two sixes in his unbeaten knock to steer Hyderabad home.

Brief scores: Tripura 322/5 in 50 overs (Rajat Rey 187 not out, Subham Shyamal Khosh 50) lost to Hyderabad 323/7 in 45.5 overs (Abhirath Reddy 102, T Santosh Goud 69).

