Abhishek Bachchan gives 1 lakh to Farah Khan’s daughter’s bid to save strays

Mumbai: After actress Tabu and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, actor Abhishek Bachchan has contributed to the initiative of Farah Khan’s daughter, to protect stray animals amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Farah on Monday thanked Abhishek for his conbtribution of Rs 1 lakh to the effort.

A few weeks ago, Farah’s 12-year-old daughter Anya started the initiative of putting up on sale pictures of pets that she sketched, the proceeds of which have been going towards feeding stray animals.

“Who gives 1 LAKH for a sketch?? Only @bachchan ..that straightaway doubles Anya’s charity drive! Thank you my mad, big hearted crazy boy.. big hug coming up which you will hate I know,” Farah wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, she shared a picture in which she is seen hugging Abhishek.