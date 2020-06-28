Abhishek Bachchan recalls working out with Akshay Kumar

By | Published: 9:40 pm

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar is a fitness enthusiast, and while working on any project, he makes sure his co-stars work out too.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan recalled how Akshay made him workout in morning on the sets of “Housefull 3”, which also featured Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lisa Haydon, Jackie Shroff and Nargis Fakhri.

“Akshay ensured that Riteish, Boman and I would wake up early and work out with him before breakfast… RD, Bomzi and I ensured that we would put all those burnt calories back on during the course of the day,” Abhishek wrote.



Speaking of Abhishek’s upcoming projects, he will be seen in OTT show “Breathe Into The Shadows”. He is also a part of film “Bob Biswas”. Bob Biswas is a character of Vidya Balan’s 2012 film “Kahaani”. Bob Biswas was a contract killer in the film, played by Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee.