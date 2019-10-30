Abhishek Pictures acquires Pressure Cooker

By | Published: 9:36 pm

The theatrical rights for the movie Pressure Cooker have been acquired by distributor and producer Abhishek Nama. Starring Sai Ronak and Preethi Asrani, the recently-released teaser of the film has been generating a good and positive response.

Others in the cast include Rahul Ramakrishna, Rajai Rowan, Tanikella Band CVL Narasimha Rao. Director Tharun Bhascker has cut the teaser of Pressure Cooker. Sujoi and Sushil are directing the movie with music provided by Sunil Kashyap, Rahul Sipligunj, Smaran and Harshvardhan Rameshwar.

Harshavardhan Rameshwar is also composing the background music. The director oi and Sushil, along with Appi Reddy, are producing Pressure Cooker under Karampuri Kreations and Mic Movies banners and the film is scheduled to hit the screens in November. Abhishek in the recent times has distributed hit films like iSmart Shankar, Rakshasudu, etc., and also bagged the distribution rights for the movie George Reddy.