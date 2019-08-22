Abhishek wins it for Eagles in Basketball tournament 

By | Published: 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: Eagles continued their winning spree after securing a 89-67 victory over Mahindra Hills Baketball Club in the first GM Sampath Kumar memorial open prize money basketball tournament at YMCA Secunderabad on Thursday.

Abhishekt top-scored with 31 points while Garv and Annunai contributed with 22 and 17 points for the winners respectively. Peter added 19 points while Allen and Aneesh scored 18 points each for Mahindra Hills.

Result: Eagles 89 (Abhishek 31, Garv 21, Annunai 17) bt Mahindra Hills 67 (Peter 19, Allen 18, Aneesh 18).