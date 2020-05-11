Abhyudit, Karyasheel win chess titles in 168th Brilliant Trophy

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:24 pm

Hyderabad: Ahmadabad’s Abyudit Singh and Hyderabad’s P Karyasheel emerged champions in the junior and open categories respectively in the 168th Brilliant Trophy chess tournament on Monday.

Abyudit scored 88 points, while Pavankarthikeya Varma got second place with 86 points. In Open category Karyasheel from Pace School scored 76 points. A total of Rs 15,000 has been raised through the tournament and was donated to Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to fight against Covid-19.

Top 10: Open Category: 1. P Karyasheel, 2. Amitpal Singh, 3. R Sreehith Reddy, 4. Ch Karthik Sai, 5 VK Agarwal, 6.Tridev Reddy, 7. Venkatakrishn Karthik, 8. Varshith, 9. M Vishwaksen, 10. JRC Prasad;

Age Group Winners:

U-15: Boys: 1. Sanglap Das, 2. Nishanth Varma; Girls: 1. Venisha Vemuru, 2.

Jayaharichandrana.

U-13: Boys: 1. JV Srikar, 2. Tanij Reddy, Yash; Girls: 1. Naanya, 2. Sai Nitesha

U-11: Boys: 1. Rounak Jakhotiya, 2. Naga Sai Sarthak Karanam; Girls: 1. Sahejdeep Kaur, 2. Amulya Bhagavathula

U-9: Boys: 1. Pavan Karthikeya Varma, 2. Sarthak Abhishek; Girls: 1. Priyanka Rajan, 2. Thempalli Pooja

U-7: Boys: Hariram Perecharla, 2. Balanandan Ayyappan.

