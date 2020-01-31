Abid Ali Khan shoots gold

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:54 pm

Hyderabad: Abdi Ali Khan cornered glory in the 300m rifle prone (NR) championship in individual men category of the first Telangana State Shooting Competition at Aman Sanghi 300m Big Bore Shooting Range, Sanghi Nagar on Friday. A total of over 100 shooters from across the State participated in the event.

Talking at the event, Amit Sanghi, vice president of State Shooting Association, said before the start of this range, shooters had to either go to Police Range or Military Range with restricted or limited permission for training purpose. “This range is 25 km away from the city, having 12 operational lanes with CCTV cameras, Pitt system, viewers gallery and ample parking space,” he added.

Results: 300m rifle prone (NR) championship men individual: 1. Abid Ali Khan (289/300), 2. Ahmed Abdul Haq Khan, 3. Mohammed Abdul Shahid.

300m rifle prone (NR) veteran men individual: 1. Nawab Shafath Ali Khan (265/300), 2. Gusti Noria, 3. R Jeetender Rao.

