Abide by lockdown rules, Suryapet Collector tells people

By | Published: 1:00 am

Suryapet: The District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy on Wednesday said that 146 foreign returnees were identified and have been kept in home isolation in the district.

Addressing a media conference held in the district Collectorate, the Collector said that the surveillance teams have twice conducted verifications at all villages and identified persons who returned to the district from abroad, since March 1. Their passports were taken into the possession of the district authorities. The passport would be returned to them after completion of their home isolation. Though no Covid-19 positive case was reported in the district, the people should follow precautionary measures without fail, the Collector said.

He said that an isolation centre with 300 beds was ready at Model School at Imampet in the district and second isolation centre would be setup at residential school building at Balemla.

He said that trade licenses of the shops selling essential commodities at higher price would be cancelled.

Reminding that curfew would be implemented from 7 pm top 6 am, he told that the people should come out to purchase groceries and milk after 6 am only. Foot boxes would be marked at the shops for maintaining social distancing by the customers, otherwise the shops would be seized he cautioned.

The Collector said that paddy procurement centres would be setup at all the villages and added that grama panchayats would take up sanitation works in villages.

Chairs were setup with social distancing for the journalists at the media conference.

