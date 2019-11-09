Abide by the court verdict, cops tell public in Khammam

By | Published: 7:46 pm

Khammam: No untoward incidents were reported from erstwhile Khammam district with the administration putting in place tight security measures in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya issue on Saturday.

The district administration and police asked the public to abide by the court verdict and have been conducting peace committee meetings for the past few days in view of the directions given by Union Home Ministry. Police were deployed at all public places in both Khammam and Kothagudem districts.

Meanwhile, responding on the court verdict, CPI Khammam district secretary B Hemantha Rao said the party had some reservations but it was not appropriate time to express them openly.

The country should not be divided on religious lines and it would be dangerous for the nation, he said in a statement. He appealed to the public to uphold secular tenets as some forces would try to provoke religious sentiments.

