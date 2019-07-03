Abiding by traffic rules can reduce road mishaps: Karimnagar CP

By | Published: 10:10 pm

Karimnagar: Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy sought cooperation from all sections of society for road safety measures. Speaking to the reporters here on Wednesday, the CP said that the police department was taking comprehensive measures to curb the road accidents in the purview of the commissionerate.

As part of the road safety measures, 91 areas, which are prone to accidents, have been identified on State and National Highways as well as arterial roads. Special teams consisting RTA, traffic, engineering, DM and HO, and local police found out the accident spots where the sign boards will be erected, he informed, adding that three highway patrolling teams were also deployed on Karimnagar-Jagitial, Karimnagar-Hyderabad and Karimnagar-Huzurabad routes.

According to a data, every year, 1.5 lakh people are dying in 5.5 lakh road accidents across the country. Overload, negligence driving, drunk and driving are the main reasons for the mishaps. It is possible to reduce the accidents by 50 percent if everyone abide by the traffic rules, he said.

Dr L Ram Reddy, Dr Geeta Reddy of Amrutha Nursing Home donated Rs 3 lakh to setup sign boards at accident prone areas. Additional DCP (Law & Order) S Srinivas, Traffic ACP KRK Prasada Rao, Inspector Sita Reddy and others were present.

