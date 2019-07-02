Abira looks best bet for Mysuru feature

Mysuru: The Arjun Mangalorkar-trained Abira looks set to win the Mysore Fillies Trial Stakes 1400 metres, a terms for horses 3 years old fillies, the highlight of the races to be held here on Wednesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2 30 p.m.
SELECTIONS
1. Gintoki 1, Kimberella 2, Lord Iisley 3
2. Country’s Fame 1, Archive 2, Safe Bet 3
3. March To Victory 1, Mercury 2, Good Earth 3
4. Abira 1, Star Appearance 2, Myfairlady 3
5. Jersey Bride 1, Honey Queen 2, Ayahuasca 3
6. Cantabria 1, Domitia 2, Country’s Pace 3
Day’s Best: Cantabria.
Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Treble: 4, 5 & 6.
