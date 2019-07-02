Abira looks best bet for Mysuru feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:15 am 5:55 pm

Mysuru: The Arjun Mangalorkar-trained Abira looks set to win the Mysore Fillies Trial Stakes 1400 metres, a terms for horses 3 years old fillies, the highlight of the races to be held here on Wednesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2 30 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Gintoki 1, Kimberella 2, Lord Iisley 3

2. Country’s Fame 1, Archive 2, Safe Bet 3

3. March To Victory 1, Mercury 2, Good Earth 3

4. Abira 1, Star Appearance 2, Myfairlady 3

5. Jersey Bride 1, Honey Queen 2, Ayahuasca 3

6. Cantabria 1, Domitia 2, Country’s Pace 3

Day’s Best: Cantabria.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter