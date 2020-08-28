Abjayon to implement customer care solution for Bluegreen Energy

Abjayon CEO Prashant Dangash said, “This is a very proud moment for team Abjayon as this is our first utilities project in Europe and also the first implementation of the Oracle Utilities Customer Cloud Service platform in the continent.

By | Published: 3:10 pm

Hyderabad: Abjayon on Friday announced that it has won the mandate for implementing a customer care and billing solution for Bluegreen Energy in Europe. Bluegreen is a global energy retailer that focuses on supplying electricity and gas to consumers and is planning to expand its operations in Europe across France, Spain and other countries. With Abjayon as its technology partner, Bluegreen will implement a single billing solution for these markets using Oracle Utilities Customer Cloud Service (CCS) product.

Abjayon CEO Prashant Dangash said, “This is a very proud moment for team Abjayon as this is our first utilities project in Europe and also the first implementation of the Oracle Utilities Customer Cloud Service platform in the continent. The solution would be built on Oracle Utilities Customer Cloud Services (CCS) platform which is the SaaS version of Oracle Customer Care & Billing (CC&B) platform.”

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .