Aboriginal tribals pitch for Bapu Rao in Adilabad

By | Published: 12:08 am 10:44 pm

Adilabad: A major proportion of aboriginal Tribals appeared to have pitched for Soyam Bapu Rao in the Lok Sabha elections, particularly since he headed the Adivasi struggle demanding removal of Lambadas from Scheduled Tribes list and paved the way for his thumping victory from Adilabad Parliament constituency. Their support played a vital role in his win from the backward segment on a BJP ticket for the first time.

“They trusted him for spearheading Adivasi movement demanding removal of Lambadas from STs. They wanted to provide an opportunity to voice their concerns and demands in Parliament as requested by Rao during canvassing. They pinned many hopes on him for achieving rights of ethnic tribes over land and forest. They saw a leader in him,” an aboriginal leader opined.

Evidently, scores of cases were booked against Rao for leading the Adivasi movement which turned violent at some point of time. He, however, was not fazed by the cases and continued to carry forward the struggle. Considering his instrumental role in the movement, the Congress fielded him from Boath Assembly Constituency in 2018 elections, but he was defeated by opponent of TRS.

Rao switched over to Bharatiya Janata Party just before the Lok Sabha elections and managed to secure its ticket for contesting from Adilabad Parliament Constituency. He garnered the support of aboriginal tribals by touring their habitations. He carried out extensive campaign in tribal areas. He sought a chance to serve the ethnic tribes. Eventually, he emerged victorious by defeating candidate of the TRS with a huge margin.

Rao vows to bring tribal university

Soyam Bapu Rao, attributed his victory to schemes initiated by BJP-led union government and governance of Prime Narendra Modi. He was speaking to reporters in front of venues meant for counting of votes, in Adilabad on Thursday.

Bapu Rao vowed to strive for reviving sick unit CCI, laying railway line between Armoor and Adilabad, for setting up a tribal university in Utnoor and for establishing a medical college in Asifabad. “The backward Adilabad district is still deprived of development and is facing major challenges in many aspects,” he opined. He assured to protect rights of aboriginal people and to resolve their forest land disputes by bringing the issues to notice of the Union government.

