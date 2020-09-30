About 14 lakh blue-collar jobs to be created in 2020

Betterplace in its report on the blue-collar industry predicts that recovery will be faster in specific gig economy sectors and it will be led by tier 2 and 3 cities with metros achieving 70 per cent in terms of job creation

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:43 pm

Hyderabad: Even as lakhs of migrants walked back to their villages once the pandemic hit the country, a new report suggests that blue-collar jobs are on the path to recovery with 14 lakh jobs to be created in 2020, which is 70 per cent of the overall demand levels in 2019. This is in contrast with the second quarter of 2020 when jobs went down by 80 per cent in the first quarter of the same year.

Betterplace in its report on the blue-collar industry predicts that recovery will be faster in specific gig economy sectors and it will be led by tier 2 and 3 cities with metros achieving 70 per cent in terms of job creation. It also mentions that delivery and healthcare are the two sectors which will grow beyond pre-Covid levels. In terms of recovery, it places Hyderabad along with Noida, Gurgoan, Pune and other tier 2 and 3 cities in ‘out of stress’ and ‘back to normal’ category.

“One of the key reasons for recovery is the critical need to rebuild the support system for essential goods, less fear of Covid-19, need for earnings and continuity of business, better understanding and infrastructure to fight the pandemic,” the report states.

Giving further insights into State-wise growth, the report mentions that one-third of the demand will come from three Southern States – Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. In addition, city-wise Hyderabad, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai will create the largest opportunities and Bengaluru and Hyderabad are the top destinations for the reverse migrant workforce.

In terms of job losses during the pandemic, the report states that 10 lakh jobs were lost due to Covid-19 and the income loss was pegged at Rs 2,467 crore per month. It states that 44 per cent of the jobs lost are in the gig economy with the driver segment losing 60 per cent. Meanwhile, 30 per cent of the job losses came from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi alone.

