About 2.99 cr voters in Telangana: ECI

Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State now has about 2.99 crore voters including 1.44 lakh newly enrolled electors. The Election Commission of India (ECI) published the final electoral rolls for all 119 Assembly constituencies in the State on Friday.

As per the final electoral rolls, Telangana State has about 2.99 crore voters – about 1.5 crore male voters and 1.48 lakh female voters. A total of 1,590 third gender voters also have been enrolled and another 12,639 service voters were registered. There are about 34,707 polling stations established in 119 Assembly constituencies.

Meanwhile, the ECI converted all non-standard EPIC (Electoral Photo Identity Cards) numbers to standard 10-digit alphanumeric numbers for making EPIC number as unique number of the elector who would be given a new EPIC in this regard shortly.

Accordingly, all district Collectors have been directed to notify the polling station-wise non-standard EPICs which were converted to standard EPICs. In all, there are about 50 lakh non-standard EPICs in the State including 23.76 lakh male and 27.03 female voters, which have been now converted to standard EPICs.

