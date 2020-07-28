About 40 trainee constables test Covid positive in Karimnagar

By | Published: 9:01 pm

Karimnagar: About 40 trainee constables undergoing training at the Police Training Centre, Karimnagar, have tested positive for Covid-19. The tests were carried out on Sunday and Monday after some of the 875 trainees in the campus developed symptoms of fever and cough.

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, none of the trainee constables had visited their native places and remained putting at the training college even on holidays. Though it is not clear how the trainees got infected, sources said they may have contracted the infection from college officials who go out frequently.

Department sources said it was a clear case of negligence and lack of supervision since the college principal V Sunitha Mohan had also gone on long leave. Additional DCP (Administration) Chandramohan took over as in-charge principal about two months ago.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Chandramohan said all the constables who tested positive have been isolated and are being provided treatment under the supervision of doctors. They are also being given nutritious food, he added.

