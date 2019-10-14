All about moral turpitude

By | Published: 12:44 am 4:52 pm

This article will explain you the concept of moral turpitude, which was in news recently, in context of ethics and values in public life.

The Gujarat government recently suspended an IAS officer from service on the grounds of charges of bigamy, sexual harassment and cheating filed against him by a Delhi-based woman. In the suspension order, it is stated that “disciplinary actions against Dr Gaurav Dahiya, IAS (Gujarat cadre, 2010 batch) are contemplated for serious charges of misconduct and moral turpitude.”

The expression “moral turpitude” is not defined in statutes. However, in some government orders and court judgments, some indications / illustrations of its meaning are given.

In a number of statutes, both Central and the State, the expression ‘offence involving moral turpitude’ is frequently used to denote a disqualification for holding a public office, whether elected or otherwise.

Moral turpitude is an act or behaviour that gravely violates the sentiment or accepted standard of community, or a quality of dishonesty, or other immorality that is determined by a court of law to be present in the commission of a criminal offence.

All offences affecting the public as well as more than 30 offences described in Indian Penal Code fall under offences of moral turpitude. They include murder, theft, perjury, vice crimes, bigamy, rape, outraging modesty of a woman, to compel her marriage, selling a minor for purposes of prostitution, extortion, robbery, etc.

The National Council for Teachers’ Education Act, 1993 similarly enjoins that a member of the National Council shall be disqualified, if he is convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for morality related offenses.

It is therefore pertinent to understand the true scope and meaning of the term ‘moral turpitude’ which the law has avoided to define thus far.

Scope can be understood from following judgements:

1) In the case of Pawan Kumar v. State of Haryana, (1996) the Supreme Court held that:

“Moral turpitude” is an expression which is used in legal as also societal parlance to describe conduct which is inherently base, vile, depraved or having any connection showing depravity.

2) In the case of Sushi Kumar Singhal v. Punjab National Bank, (2010) the Supreme Court held that:

“…it is evident that moral turpitude means anything contrary to honesty, modesty or good morals. It means vileness and depravity. In fact, the conviction of a person in a crime involving moral turpitude impeaches his credibility as he has been found to have indulged in shameful, wicked and base activities.”

3) In the case of Baleshwar Singh v. District Magistrate and Collector, AIR 1959 All 71, the Allahabad High Court held that:

“The expression ‘moral turpitude’ is not defined anywhere. But it means anything done contrary to justice, honesty, modesty or good morals. It implies depravity and wickedness of character or disposition of the person charged with the particular conduct. Every false statement made by a person may not be moral turpitude, but it would be so if it discloses vileness or depravity in the doing of any private and social duty which a person owes to his fellowmen or to the society in general. If therefore the individual charged with a certain conduct owes a duty, either to another individual or to the society in general, to act in a specific manner or not to so act and he still acts contrary to it and does so knowingly, his conduct must be held to be due to vileness and depravity. It will be contrary to accepted customary rule and duty between man and man.”

4) In the case of Pawan Kumar v. State of Haryana, (1996) 4 SCC 17: AIR 1996 SC 3300, the Supreme Court has reproduced the following extract from the Haryana Government circular:

“… The following terms should ordinarily be applied in judging whether a certain offence involves moral turpitude or not:

(1) whether the act leading to a conviction was such as could shock the moral conscience of society in general.

(2) whether the motive which led to the act was a base one.

(3) whether on account of the act having been committed the perpetrator could be considered to be of a depraved character or a person who was to be looked down upon by the society.

Decision in each case will, however, depends on the circumstances of the case and the competent authority has to exercise its discretion while taking a decision in accordance with the above-mentioned principles.

