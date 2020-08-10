Above normal showers in Nalgonda

By | Published: 11:44 pm

Nalgonda: Majority of the mandals in erstwhile Nalgonda district have witnessed more than the normal rainfall between June 1 and August 10 this year. Timely rains have boosted agricultural activities in non-ayacut areas in the district.

Nalgonda district received an average 13 mm in the last 14 hours. The actual rainfall of 285.7 mm was reported in the district as against the normal of 262.7 mm during June1-August 10, which was a deviation of 9 per cent. Deficit rainfall was reported in only three mandals – Chityal, Nakrekal and Kethepally during this period.

According to official figures, farmers in Nalgonda district have taken up cultivation in 9,91,018 acres by August 10 as against the estimated cultivation area of 11.5 lakh acres by the Agriculture department this Vanakalam season.

Of this, farmers took up paddy cultivation in 2,85,729 acres, cotton in 6,87,405 acres, red gram in 15,789 acres, jowar in 530 acres, green gram in 675 acres, blackgram in 67 acres, groundnut in 202 acres, castor in 21, sugarcane in 112 acres, horsegram in 144 acres, Korra in 32 acres, maize in 19 acres and sunflower in 10 acres.

In Suryapet district, an average rainfall of 1.2 mm was reported in the last 24 hours. The 382 mm of actual rainfall was reported in the district as against normal of 248.4 mm during June1-August 10, which is a 10 per cent deviation. Similarly, an average rainfall of 10.2 mm was recorded in Yadadri-Bhongir district. The 346 mm of actual rainfall was reported in the district as against the normal of 311.6 mm during June1-August 10, a deviation of 11 per cent.

