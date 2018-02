Abrar stars in Rangers win

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Abrar bagged 6 wickets for 11 runs as Ranga Reddy Rangers defeated Nalgonda Knights by eight wickets in the All Stars Cricket Telangana State Premier League at the Lal Bahadur Stadium. Indur Icons and TKR Titans entered the semifinals.

Brief Scores: Kakatiya Kings 156/3 in 20 overs (Shiva Watson 43, Navarasan M 42, Ramesh Yadhav 29*; Ramalinga Reddy 1/14, Srinias 1/17 bt Palamur Pirates in 120 in 20 overs (Bhanu Prakash K 25, Aleem18*; Ramesh Yadhav 2/2, Devendar 2/19; Nalgonda Knights 49 in 10.3 overs (Buchi Babu 15, Ch Linga Raju 14; Abrar 6/11, Bharat Reddy 1/6, Yashwanth1/6 lost to Ranga Reddy Rangers 53/2 in 3.4 overs (M Aswin Vijay 26, Yashwanth 19; Buchi Babu 2/22