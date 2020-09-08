AB’s departure was a big loss, says Faf du Plessis

Speaking to Ravichandran Ashwin on the latter’s DRS with Ashwin show on his YouTube channel, Faf said, When AB left, it was really tough for me. I depended a lot on him, as a friend, and obviously as the best player in the team

Hyderabad: Former South African captain Faf du Plessis conceded that losing the experience of AB de Villiers did hurt the South Africa team and the performance went down rapidly. He also revealed that ABD was his go-to man in times of crisis.

Speaking to Ravichandran Ashwin on the latter’s DRS with Ashwin show on his YouTube channel, Faf said, “When AB left, it was really tough for me. I depended a lot on him, as a friend, and obviously as the best player in the team; we needed his skills. When he said he was done… as a friend my first instinct was ‘I’m here for you, and I’ll support you. If you feel like you’re at the end of your career and you don’t want to do it anymore, then that’s ok – I support that decision 100%’. As a captain, I was like, ‘How do we move forward without AB? How do we get the same performances?’

“But the friend in me trumped the captain in me. And I just said, ‘We’re going to miss you. Are you sure?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, I am 100% sure, I don’t want to play international cricket anymore. I don’t have the drive to do it anymore. So I am stopping.’ I respected that immediately and left it there. I never after that tried to convince him again, because I respected what he said. Even at times when we desperately needed him,” he added.