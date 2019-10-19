Absconding businessman held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:56 pm

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police arrested Chadalavada Ravindra Babu, a businessman who was absconding after 33 cases were registered against him.

According to police, Ravindra Babu was an accused in cheating and forgery cases. He had duped banks and sub-contractors to the tune of Rs 185 crore. A total of 33 cases were registered in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other States.

Last year, Ravindra Babu was arrested in connection with a cheating case and was out on bail. Since then, he was absconding and not attending court trials following which the court issued a non-bailable warrant.

