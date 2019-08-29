Absence of doctors at MGM hospital irks Errabelli Dayakar Rao

By | Published: 7:35 pm

Warangal Urban: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao expressed his displeasure over the absence of doctors at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital here during a surprise visit on Thursday. The Minister, accompanied by district Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil, visited various departments in the hospital beginning with the out-patient (OP) wing.

Dayakar Rao called up the absent doctors over phone and sought the explanation from them for their unauthorized absence. After interaction with the patients about the services being provided at the hospital, he expressed his ire over the situation with hospital superintendent Dr B Srinivas Rao for the poor services at several departments.

Regretting the poor services, he said that as many as five senior doctors were not available at the hospital. “This is the first warning to the errant doctors. If it is repeated, we will not hesitate to take action against them. I will ask the Collector to take action against the errant staff,” he warned.

The Minister also said that they were initiating steps to provide furniture and other facilities for the benefit of the patients with the help of the philanthropists. He also said that sufficient funds are available with the hospital and added that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had committed to develop the hospital. It is alleged that many doctors are neglecting the services at the MGM Hospital as they are offering services at the private hospitals or running their own clinics/hospitals. The 1000 bed hospital recorded 5.75 lakh outpatients in 2014, while it treated a whopping 11.24 lakh patients in 2018.

It may be recalled here that Minister for Health Etela Rajender assured to take all possible steps for the improvement of the facilities and services at the MGM Hospital after his visit to the hospital along with Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao on July 7 this year.

