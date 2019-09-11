Absenteeism affects services at Regional Eye Hospital in Warangal

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Warangal Urban: National BC Welfare Association General Secretary Dasu Suresh alleged that doctors at the Regional Eye Hospital (REH), Warangal, were not attending to patients visiting the hospital, and that there was large-scale irregularities taking place at the hospital.

On Tuesday, he along with other BC leaders visited the hospital around 2pm, and found that both the Resident Medical Officer (RMO) and the Superintendent were not available at the hospital.

“We came to the hospital to know first-hand about the prevailing situation at the hospital as we received complaints from patients about the poor services at this government hospital,” he said.

“When we called the RMO on phone, his replies were vague. We waited for him for several hours, but he did not turn up,” Suresh said, and added that as per the guidelines the superintendent must stay till 4 pm at the hospital even on the holiday.

“Though the State government is providing funds, medical equipment, and medicines to the hospital, doctors are not offering service here at the hospital,” alleged one Mamatha, a patient from Mahabubabad.

It is alleged that the doctors at the REH are referring the patients to Sarojini Devi eye hospital in Hyderabad though they can provide the needed treatment. The association leaders demanded the concerned Minister and the District Collector to take action against errant doctors.

