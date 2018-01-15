Abu Dhabi NRIs to the rescue of Telangana ryots

By | Published: 12:10 am 12:24 am

Riyadh: Telangana NRIs in Abu Dhabi have come up with an initiative to ease the burden of farming community back home in India and set a new milestone in philanthropy. The initiative, dubbed as ‘Raitu Bhandhavulu’ is a brainchild of Ayita Raja Srinivasa Rao of Warangal district who is an engineer based in Abu Dhabi. His efforts to help small and marginal farmers in achieving sustainable livelihoods have been supported by some of his friends from Andhra Pradesh.

The small group of NRIs, are looking to transform the lives of poor and small scale farmers by providing them interest free loans during harvest season to strengthen their farming needs and sustainable lives. Interestingly, if crop was subject to natural calamities such the loan amount will be waived off. The group is planning to provide credit facility to 300 farmers in next three years in different villages across Telangana.

“We have selected Kammaripalli village in Raikal Mandal in Jagtial district on experimental basis with the help of local journalist, Srikar, where we have selected 15 farmers who are economically weak,” informed Raja Srinivasa Rao. NRIs also decided to expand their base by adopting a village in Konaraopeat Mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district. “Usually economically weak peasants are vulnerable to environmental conditions that can impact their lives and lending them small amount can be a big matter for some of such farmers”, he said.

The pilot project in Kammarpalli was a resounding success as 15 farmers who had received loan settled it after Kharif crop yield, Rajasrinivasa Rao and added that farmers have settled their loans, though their crop was hit by pest attack, brown plant hopper (BPH), commonly known as ‘Doma Potu’ in Telangana. He said that ‘Raitu Bhandhavulu’ group is encouraging farmers to achieve highest crop yield and is giving R. 10,000 as cash incentive to encourage farmers.