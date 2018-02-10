Abu Dhabi’s NPCC expands operations in Hyderabad

By | India Focus | Published: 12:09 am 9:45 pm

Hyderabad: Abu Dhabi-based engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) which operates its Indian arm NPCC Engineering Private Limited (NEL) has expanded its operations in Hyderabad by creating a new office that employs over 450 people.

The group that primarily serves oil and gas sector will carry out engineering activity from Hyderabad to start with and later on take up EPC activity for both domestic and overseas petroleum projects. NPCC has recently been awarded an offshore project by ONGC worth over Rs 1,800 crore.

The 40,000 sq ft Hyderabad office that the group has created now will work with Abu Dhabi and Mumbai offices in executing global projects in the energy sector.

NPCC is a division of Senaat Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s largest industrial investment holdings company. The company will run its Design Engineering operations in Hyderabad through its wholly owned NEL, Mumbai.

NPCC Group provides total EPC solutions to both the offshore and onshore oil & gas sectors. IT has operations spread across Arabian Gulf, India, South-East Asia and intends to expand operations into Africa and Caspian regions.

It has a long history of working in India with ONGC and other major petroleum companies, serving the Indian oil & gas industry for over 35 years. The group has strong ties with India, and currently employs over 12,000 personnel of Indian nationality in Mussafah, Abu Dhabi alone.

NPCC operates in India through its subsidiaries employing over 700 personnel, based in Mumbai and now in Hyderabad. Some of the marine spread is deployed in Indian territorial waters to serve the offshore projects.

NEL based in Mumbai is a wholly owned subsidiary. It has a staff strength of 250 plus. NEL has a subsidiary, Anewa Engineering Private Limited in Hyderabad (Anewa), with majority (80 per cent) stake in August 2015. Anewa has a staff strength of over 450. Both these subsidiaries are centese of excellence in Design and Engineering.

The company intends to expand its operations, particularly in Hyderabad, to support its global projects. In the process NPCC will generate local employment and more impart ‘Skill Development’ based on the experience of executing mega projects in the Middle-East and India.

Aqeel Madhi, chairman NEL & ANEWA Boards said, “We are excited to deliver our services through Hyderabad office that are cost -effective, efficient and flexible to our customers. To successfully operate in today’s market, we must be able to efficiently provide services to our customers that enhance efficiencies and reduces customers cost, while operating at the highest quality standards.”

NEL managing director Oussama Takieddine told Telangana Today, “India is key place for our engineering activity for both onshore and offshore oil & gas sector. We find professionals in India with both domestic and overseas project experience. Though Indian oil production is less, NPCC Group finds it a base for executing EPC contracts in the sector. India has been a stable market and its oil & gas demand exceeds its own production.”

He added, “Hyderabad will have now around 400, which will go up to 500 within one year. The city office will work with EPC contractors in oil & gas, power and infrastructure, going forward. This office can collaborate with Mumbai office for taking up global projects.”

Telangana Finance Minister who opened the Hyderabad office formlally, said, “Hyderabad is attracting investments from several companies from across the globle across industry verticals. The State which has not only topped the nation in ease of doing business has been able to provide round the clock power supply to the industry, besides ensuring water supply. For companies that want to set up base in Hyderabad and expand their operations, the city offers the best skilled manpower.”