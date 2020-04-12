Abundant common sense and wisdom key to fight COVID-19

By | Published: 12th Apr 2020 12:07 am 10:36 pm

Today, everybody has become an ‘expert’ on infectious disease dynamics which took me nine dedicated years of medical schooling and residency to pick up professional public health skills and understand the epidemiology of disease transmission. My wife took an equivalent amount of time to study the microbes as she trained as a medical microbiologist who perhaps understands more about these wretched small micron aggressors than most others who are the know-alls!

I live in a housing society where people are delusional of touching an ATM Pin pad or allowing milk packets or newspapers to be delivered or even open their doors. Leave alone allowing residents to go for a healthy walk believing that is the way the disease spreads! This despite the TV screens blaring away about how SARS-CoV-2 spread and how many people can be infected by an infected person. Of course, some channels propagate the myths with ‘google-educated’ anchors sharing their new found knowledge with billions glued to their TV sets.

Also read Telangana extends lockdown till April 30

All of us have heard ad nauseam that there are those who have the symptoms and those who do not have the symptoms after being infected with SARS-CoV-2. We also hear correctly that most transmission occurs through large droplets (>5 μm in size) that fall rapidly to the ground and do not travel more than one metre.

They can reach a person in close contact or a surface like table tops, door knobs, cardboard, cutlery, etc., which is within that distance range. This does not discount other potential modes of transmission but they account only for a small proportion. The major pathway for infection to be transmitted is therefore through close contact.

Asymptomatic transmission

That brings up the role of asymptomatic persons or those who do not show any clinical features of infection. The WHO states that to date there is no documented evidence about transmission of COVID-19 disease from such people who do not have any clinical signs of the disease.

We know that for every 10 people who come in close contact with a COVID-19 case, there would be 7-8 people who are asymptomatic, while 2-3 people develop symptoms. In a way, asymptomatic transmission is a good thing because these people are unlikely to get infected again in the present cycle and therefore add to what is called ‘herd immunity’.

Herd immunity (% of people protected) simply means the proportion of people who have been protected from future infection with the virus, either through vaccination or from having the disease. Once a critical proportion of the population is ‘protected’ it reduces the number of people who can get infected further in the population. The level of ‘herd immunity’ that is required to break further transmission of disease varies from one infectious disease to another.

Breaking transmission

Therefore, measles, whooping cough, German measles (rubella) and diphtheria can infect many more people who are not protected, compared to a condition like flu or COVID-19. Some experts believe that for COVID-19, if herd immunity is 55-60% it can help in breaking the transmission chain. Since there is no vaccine available at the moment, it is only those infected and recovered who are our line of defence for breaking the transmission chain in COVID-19. In this both, those who have recovered from COVID-19 and those who are asymptomatic are critical elements.

Not everybody exposed to a virus develops the disease. The infective potential is a product of the quantum (inoculum) of the virus and the duration of exposure. A fleeting exposure to a small amount of virus may not result in an infection, while sustained exposure to a large amount of virus is very likely to cause infection. This is called the dose-response and is important in the transmission of infections, including viruses. The higher the dose of exposure to the virus, the higher is the risk of infection.

We now know that a person who has contracted the corona virus is most infectious in the first 3-4 days of showing clinical signs like cough, fever, sore throat, etc. There is some amount of viral shedding after this also and this can continue for 14 days but the maximal viral shedding occurs early in the disease.

Infection risk

Direct face-to-face contact with an infected COVID-19 patient for a long time increases the risk of infection. A sustained contact in COVID-19 of more than 15 minutes can be dangerous. This also explains why frontline health providers are at greatest risk if not provided with adequate protective gear. As an analogy, think of a train journey.

If an infected person is travelling on a long-distance train in an A/C coach all those around the person in the same cubicle will be at the highest risk. Others will be at risk when the infected person moves about in the coach, goes to the toilet or touches the doors as the virus will remain active for some time at the temperatures around 20-250 Celsius.

Millions of migrant workers travelled across the country to reach their villages and home, two weeks ago in India. At the same time, millions are working in essential services across the country. Till date, only a miniscule number of these people have tested positive, while the overwhelming majority have been free of corona virus infection.

Many people think that the total lockdown will lead to a complete halt to transmission of COVID-19. This will be the biggest error of judgement if we subscribe to this view. The normal incubation period of SARS-CoV-2 is 2-10 days and the most commonly accepted strategy in infectious disease control is to isolate or quarantine or ‘lockdown’ people with infection for twice the duration of the incubation period.

Therefore, 21 days is a scientifically sound strategy in the present pandemic. However, many people also wrongly surmise that if 70-80% of the population is prevented from venturing out it could be a logical corollary of building up the ‘herd immunity’. Yes, it is true that it impacts the chain of transmission by limiting it to people who have the disease and their close contacts, But, it does not build ‘herd immunity’ as the vast majority of people were not infected and are therefore susceptible to the corona virus infection.

Wait & watch approach

Holding back a large proportion of the population who have not come in contact with an infected person is a good short-term strategy but it does prevent the susceptible from getting infected in future. Imagine a dam where the water is conserved for irrigation and water needs during the dry weather. If all the dam sluices are opened at once, the force of the water cascading down can inundate and flood the downstream habitations.

The same can be the situation with corona infection. Sudden opening up can expose a large number of susceptible people suddenly. This will be the situation whenever a lockdown is opened up – whether it is 21 days, 28 days or 60 days. Opening up the sluice gates one by one helps the government monitor how the situation is panning out and if necessary, the ‘sluice gates’ can be closed down again.

Global deaths from January to March 2020 show that against 35,016 deaths due to Covid-19, there were 75,645 mothers who died during childbirth, 118,980 died of seasonal flu, 240,056 died due to malaria, 262,441 from suicides, 330,367 from road accidents, 411,415 from HIV/AIDS, 2,009,990 from cancers and 3,177,081 from other communicable diseases. India’s health budget allocation is 1.3% of the GDP. Covid-19 is not the only health problem the country will face. We have to be careful that Covid-19 does not cripple the already fragile health system beyond repair.

Mass hysteria

In September 1981 I was travelling to Bhutan from the quiet New Alipurduar station to join as a medical officer at the Chukha hydel project. I reached Jaigaon on the border with Bhutan, late in the afternoon and was surprised to see most houses marked with lime chalk powder. As I walked a few 100 metres there was commotion and a crowd was shouting to help a man who was terrified that his genitals were shrinking.

At that time, as a young doctor I did not know that this was a psychiatric phenomenon called ‘koro’ and is reported at cyclic intervals in North East India. The mass hysteria that koro generates defies logic but is there for all to see. Judging by what we see around us today, the COVID-19 outbreak also seems to border on mass hysteria in terms of the anxiety that it has caused and the myths that it has spawned.

Let us hope that hand washing, personal hygiene and personal protection practices are ingrained in our minds forever as in just a few months we will be grappling with diarrhoea, malaria and dengue. Being pragmatic rather than paranoid is the key to success with COVID-19. Let us all wear the common sense cap and act wisely.

Contributors:

Dr GVS Murthy is Director, Indian Institute of Public Health and a public health specialist

Dr. P. Visalakshi is a Senior Medical Microbiologist

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .