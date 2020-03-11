ABVP activists taken into custody in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:59 pm

Hyderabad: A few activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad were taken into custody when they tried to barge into the Telangana Legislative Assembly complex on Wednesday morning.

The activists were reportedly protesting against the government for its “failure” to keep up the promises it made before the elections.

Around 11 am, scores of the ABVP activists who apparently used public transport to reach the place started running towards the assembly. Policemen on bandobast who were present outside the building prevented most of them from getting inside and shifted to police vehicles.

A couple of them managed to scale the gate of the assembly complex but were pulled down by the police. The police used mild force to rein in the protesters.

