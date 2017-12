By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has called for a Telangana State-wide universities bandh on Thursday.

The bandh call was given following the decision on shifting the ISC venue from OU to Manipur University.

ABVP in a press release demanded the resignation of OU Vice-Chancellor Ramachandram for failing to have the university host the science event.