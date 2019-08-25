ABVP condemns objectionable posters at UoH

By | Published: 10:17 pm

Hyderabad: Students of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at University of Hyderabad (UoH) unit condemned objectionable posters put up at an event conducted by a student organization recently.

In a statement here on Sunday, ABVP said, “Recent expression of speech by AISA-HCU is extremely disturbing and clearly exhibits a mala fide intent.”

The student union appealed to the students not to be provoked by such comments.

