Academia Sports to set up four clay courts

Hyderabad: In a bid to provide platform for city’s tennis professionals, Academia Sports Village on Monday laid foundation stone for the four modern clay courts at Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club in Aziznagar. The event coincided with the third anniversary of the Sports Village which aims at providing international level of training to aspiring sportspersons.

“We joined hands with Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club (HPRC) as they had a good portion of land which was lying vacant. We agreed to develop the space into a multipurpose sports centre and thus came a new football ground and tennis courts. Our expansion plans include creating basketball courts and swimming pools,” said Mohd Shamsuddin, founder and CEO of Academic Sports Village.

“This should come as great news for all youngsters. It will be the best Dussera gift Academia Sports Village and HPRC can give to them,” Shamsuddin added. British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Dr Andrew Fleming, who was the chief guest, lauded the academy and added that sports can act as a unifier to benefit the society.

A passionate sports promoter, Mohammed Ilyasuddin Khan, managing partner of Status One Projects, stepped in as a sponsor for the four courts, which will come in handy as Academia Sports Village embarks on its expansion programmes. Mohd Khader Siddiqui provided land apart from finances to establish the training centre.

