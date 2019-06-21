Academians from Taiwan visit UoH

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Hyderabad: A 25-member delegation comprising academians from 15 institutions of Taiwan visited the University of Hyderabad (UoH) here on Friday.

Appa Rao Podile, Vice Chancellor, UoH gave a presentation to the delegation on the university’s activities and achievements. The delegation was keen on cooperating with the university on mutual areas of interest and interacted with the deans of various schools who gave an overview of the strengths and achievements of their respective units, according to a press release.

The delegation is visiting India in connection with Taiwan-India University Vice Chancellor/ President/Director Forum- ‘A Better Higher Education: Internationalisation, Quality Assurance and Employability’ organised by Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

Arun Agarwal, Pro Vice Chancellor-I, P Prakash Babu, Pro Vice Chancellor-II, Deans of the Schools, Director of Study in India Programme, Director R&D among other officials also participated.

