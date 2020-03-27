Academic programmes must run online: JNU V-C to faculty

By | Published: 12:39 am

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday urged the varsity’s faculty members to engage with students through the online mode in the wake of the 21-day lockdown.

In a letter to the deans and chairpersons of the schools and centres at the university, he said it has to be made sure that the academic programmes do not suffer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Let us resolve that we shall soon overcome this unprecedented difficulty for everyone. However, we have to continue working from home and to ensure that the loss to the academic and research programmes of our University is kept to the minimum by engaging our students through online mode,” he said.

While referring to a UGC letter which has also suggested several digital platforms that can be used for this purpose, he said teachers should try their best to make sure that the academic programmes do not suffer despite the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Please discuss with your faculty members that they can engage the students in productive academic activities in your respective Schools/Centres. Based on this feedback, you may please plan and execute the activities to maintain academic communications with your students in the coming weeks as much as possible,” he said.

The varsity had suspended classes after the coronavirus outbreak and also suggested to students that they vacate hostels and return to their homes.