ACB arrests Siddipet Addl DCP in DA case

By | Published: 12:58 am

Siddipet: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths have arrested Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Govindu Narasimha Reddy (50). A case of disproportionate assets to the lawful income sources was registered against the officer by the ACB officials on Thursday. He was taken into custody on Wednesday before carrying out raids.

During simultaneous raids conducted on his residencies and his suspected binamies in Mahabubnagar, Siddipet, Kamareddy, Zaheerabad, Hyderabad and others places since Wednesday morning, the ACB officials found that Narasimha Reddy was having 20 acres of land in Siddipet and Mahabubnagar districts, 14 plots at Shankarpally in Vikarabad district, 1.5 Kilogram gold ornaments, Rs 5.33 lakh in cash, Rs 6.37 lakh bank balance, two cars and others. The cost of the properties was put at Rs 5.02 crore. However, the ACB officials said that its market value is more than Rs 10 crore.

A press release from Director General, ACB, P J Purnachandar stated they have found that Narasimha Reddy has amassed properties disproportionate to his lawful income sources. Narasimha Reddy, a 1998 batch, has worked as SI, and CI across the State. After elevation as DSP, he had worked as DSP in Siddipet. Reddy has also worked as OSD and ADCP in Siddipet.

An ACB special court in Hyderabad has remanded him to judicial custody. The DG, ACB has called upon the people to dial to 1064 if they found any person possessing disproportionate assets to his/her lawful income sources.

